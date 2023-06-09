Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,130,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

