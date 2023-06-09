Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 703 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,333,000 after acquiring an additional 230,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

WY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.56. 302,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

