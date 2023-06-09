Smith Moore & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.