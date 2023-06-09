Smith Moore & CO. Has $327,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.58. 30,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.