Smith Moore & CO. Has $477,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in EQT were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. 256,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,512. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.