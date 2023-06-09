Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. 50,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,829. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.51.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

