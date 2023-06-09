Smith Moore & CO. Sells 206 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

