Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
