Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.