S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $382.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

