SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 213,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 74,119 shares.The stock last traded at $41.38 and had previously closed at $41.47.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,971,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

