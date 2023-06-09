SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.38

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 21720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $602.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.