SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $42.12. 732,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,177. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

