SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.01. 250,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,490. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day moving average is $458.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

