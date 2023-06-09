Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$174.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

CXM stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.95.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

