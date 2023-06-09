Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.00 million-$174.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.95 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.