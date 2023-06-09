SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.93).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.38) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

