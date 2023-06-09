Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Stagwell Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.76 on Friday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock worth $255,491,273. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stagwell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
