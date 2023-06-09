Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.76 on Friday. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,734,257 shares of company stock worth $255,491,273. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stagwell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.