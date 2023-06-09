Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

SBUX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,820. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

