Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $55,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

