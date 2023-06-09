Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447,176 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Starwood Property Trust worth $44,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,501.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

