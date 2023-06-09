Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of STVN stock opened at €29.04 ($31.23) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €29.67 ($31.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stevanato Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

