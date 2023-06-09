StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
NYSE:DM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
