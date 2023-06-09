StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,814,080,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 126.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

