StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $92,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,639,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

