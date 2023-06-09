StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,613,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.