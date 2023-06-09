StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.39.
SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of SIVB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.42. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
