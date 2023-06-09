StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.17.
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ LECO opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $191.75.
Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.
See Also
