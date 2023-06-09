Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $95.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

