Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $262.70

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $262.70 and last traded at $262.70, with a volume of 49879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

