sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.11 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $45.11 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,232,932 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

