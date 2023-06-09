Synapse Price Down 3% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $120.38 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

