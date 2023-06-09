Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.75

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 221688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,585,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,720 shares of company stock worth $954,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

