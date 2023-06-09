Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $7,026.70 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.



About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

