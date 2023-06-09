Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

