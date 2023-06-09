The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson Sells 3,928 Shares

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -108.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 14.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 267.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 930,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

