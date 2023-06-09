The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. 1,915,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,501,174. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.96 per share, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,261. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.96 per share, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

