The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $215,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.78 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

