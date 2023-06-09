The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,914 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

