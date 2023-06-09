The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815,502 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $308,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.