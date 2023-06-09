THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $97.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of THO stock opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

