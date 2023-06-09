Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Up 1.6 %

CURV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 120,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,177. The company has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Torrid Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

