Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CURV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 124,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

About Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

