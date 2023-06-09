Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Torrid stock remained flat at $2.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,753. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the first quarter worth $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

