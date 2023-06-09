Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TOU opened at C$60.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.95. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOU. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.22.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

