Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 570 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SDY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. 115,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.