Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 4,026 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.