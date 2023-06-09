Townsquare Capital LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,429,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,845,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,531,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,871,000 after buying an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

