Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,403. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

