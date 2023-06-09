Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.70. 141,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.35. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

