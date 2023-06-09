Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 18,134 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,134 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,385,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,064,000 after buying an additional 146,335 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,587,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,755,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.