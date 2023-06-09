Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,479. The firm has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

