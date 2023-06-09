Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,633,693,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,766,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,183,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,916,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,975,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

