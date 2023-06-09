Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda Acquires 2,116 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $41,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 15,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
