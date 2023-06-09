Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda Acquires 2,116 Shares of Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $41,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 15,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

